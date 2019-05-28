  • STV
Social work staff threaten to strike over workload row

Jenness Mitchell

West Dunbartonshire Unison members have also complained about 'health and safety issues'.

Unison: Members overwhelmingly voted to take strike action.
Social work staff in West Dunbartonshire have voted to take strike action.

Unison held the ballot amid a dispute over "excessive workloads, inappropriate working environments and health and safety issues".

The ballot saw 98.6% of union members voting in favour of strike action and 100% voting in favour of action short of a strike. The turnout was 82%.

On Tuesday, Simon Macfarlane, Unison regional organiser for West Dunbartonshire, said: "This is a phenomenal result both in terms of turnout and in the determination our members are showing to take strike action should it be necessary.

"This is a dispute about workloads, working environment and health and safety. Our members are taking a stand not only for themselves but for the services they provide to the most vulnerable children and families in West Dunbartonshire."

The union is due to meet with West Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership management on Wednesday morning.

Mr Macfarlane added: "Striking is a last resort for our members but they are prepared to do so to stand up for the children and families that rely on them and to put an end to unsafe work practices.

"It is now time for management to deliver a concrete offer that meets our members' entirely reasonable demands, including safe workloads, more staff and suitable bases for staff to work from.

"This must include a fit-for-purpose permanent base for Children and Families staff and management in the Dumbarton end of the council.

"Transient touchdown desks and unsuitable spaces to do challenging work with children and families are unacceptable.

"Our members have sent a clear message to councillors and management. It is now time for them to listen and to deliver or our members are heading for major strike action."

Ahead of the meeting, West Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership said they were doing everything in their power to avoid a strike.

A spokesperson stated: "We would like to reassure our communities that we are doing everything we can to resolve this matter.

"We have been working closely with staff and trade unions and have put forward a number of proposals which address each of the issues raised in the grievance.

"We are set to meet with unions tomorrow and remain committed to achieving a positive resolution for staff and the families in our community who need our support most."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.