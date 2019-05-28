Raiders threatened to chop off doctor's head during robbery

  • STV
Declan McCluskey, 23, and Michael McInnes, 28, face jail for the violent raid in East Kilbride.

Remanded: Michael McInnes and Declan McCluskey are facing jail. Spindrift

A top doctor told how masked raiders threatened to chop off his head during a robbery at his luxury home.

John Davidson recalled the gang storming into his Kittochside House property in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, in April last year.

The consultant anaesthetist was slashed with a machete while his teacher wife Caroline and son Gavin were also terrorised.

The robbers stole the family's £70,000 Range Rover as well as a haul of items including a £4000 diamond ring and a £2000 Rolex watch.

Details of the crime emerged as two men were remanded for their roles in it.

Declan McCluskey, 23, was convicted of assault and robbery after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Michael McInnes, 28, had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The duo face lengthy jail-terms when they are sentenced next month.

Terrified: Dr John Davidson and his wife Caroline. Spindrift

The raid occurred in the early hours of April 14, 2018.

The Davidsons' CCTV cameras caught the robbers - five in total - prowling the grounds of the detached house shortly before the raid.

The family became aware of a "loud crash" as they forced their way in.

One of the robbers had a machete and was demanding to know where a safe was.

Dr Davidson - who works at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital - recalled "chaos" in his home.

The 57-year-old was wounded on the leg with the machete. He was also threatened with a golf club.

He said the house was "turned on its head" as windows were damaged, drawers ransacked and phones ripped out of sockets.

Mrs Davidson, 57, was confronted by a robber with a scarf over his face.

She told prosecutor Shirley McKenna: "I asked him not to take my Rolex watch as my dad bought it for me 30 years ago - but I just wanted to remain alive."

The mum was shoved into a bedroom and told to grab a pillow case.

A traumatised Mrs Davidson said: "I thought he was going to put it over my head and he would slit my throat."

However, the armed raider instead used the pillow case to bag loot from the house.

Dr Davidson ended up with his 27-year-old son Gavin, who also got caught up in the drama.

He told the court: "Caroline was huddled in the kitchen - she was a wreck. 

"My wife was absolutely sodden with tears.

"She had actually thought we were dead upstairs."

Family home: The thieves raided the East Kilbride property. Spindrift

The gang escaped with the Range Rover as well as a Volkswagen Golf, however they struggled to drive the vehicles away.

The 4x4 ended up being smacked off a wall while one of the robbers could not get the other car started.

Other goods taken included a £1000 wedding ring and a £1200 designer Mulberry bag, as well as an iPad and phones.

McInnes and McCluskey were later held by police.

McCluskey's DNA was found in the stolen cars, but he told jurors he had no idea how it got there.

Both already had a history of violence. McInnes was previously jailed for attempted murder while McCluskey has been locked up for assault.

The duo were remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC said: "This was a traumatic and horrifying attack in this home.

"What happened to this family was all done in pursuit of items stolen from them."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.