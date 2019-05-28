Motorway delays after forklift falls off the back of truck

Drivers were forced to use the hard shoulder to get round the unusual obstruction of the M74.

Forklift: Traffic used hard shoulder to pass. Traffic Scotland

Drivers faced delays after a forklift fell off the back of a truck on a busy motorway.

Emergency services were called to the scene at junction 3 of the M74, near Carmyle, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

The forklift had fallen across two lanes of the road, meaning drivers were forced to use the hard shoulder to get past.

Police closed off both lanes to traffic while the forklift was recovered.

Traffic Scotland reported long queues and delays for motorists in the area.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were in attendance and warned drivers approaching the scene to watch their speeds as rainy conditions had led to wet road surfaces.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.