Three charged with murder after gardener stabbed to death
Daniel McGuigan died after being attacked in Glasgow's Castlemilk area last week.
Two men and a boy have appeared in court charged with the murder of a gardener in front of his work colleagues.
Daniel McGuigan, 35, was working as a gardener in Glasgow's Castlemilk area when he was stabbed to death last Friday.
David Sharp, 37, John Brookhouse, 34, and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
All three accused were remanded in custody by sheriff Ian Miller.
Their next court appearance is in eight days.
