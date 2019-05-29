Glasgow Uni package linked to device sent to British Army

The Met Police are appealing for information over packages sent to Glasgow and London.

Device: Sent to Glasgow uni. Met Police

An explosive device sent to Glasgow University has been linked similar packages sent to British Army recruitment centres in 2014.

Police are appealing for information into packages sent to Glasgow and locations in London back in March and are asking that anyone who knows the origins of the device to get in touch as soon as possible.

A group claiming to represent the 'New IRA' claimed responsibility for the devices on March 11.

Since then, further analysis of the five packages has been carried out by forensic experts and, due to particular similarities between the devices and the methodology, the investigation teams are now formally linking the packages to those sent to several recruitment centres five years ago.

Officers from the Met Police in London are leading the investigation into the devices.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from any postal workers who may have come into contact with the packages between March 1 and 22.

On March 5, three packages containing small explosive devices were delivered to transport hubs in London.

The following day, a fourth package was recovered at the University of Glasgow.

Then on March 22, a fifth package was recovered, having been returned to a postal depot in Limerick, Republic of Ireland.

This package has since been forensically examined and is being treated as part of the same series.

The investigation into the devices is being carried out by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and Police Scotland, in conjunction with Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and in liaison with counterparts at An Garda Síochána in the Republic of Ireland, which is leading the investigation into the package recovered in Limerick.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries continue.

'The devices that were sent not only put their intended recipients in danger, but also endangered the lives of all those who handled and processed the parcels both in the Republic of Ireland as well as the UK.' Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing, said: "We are looking to identify any postal workers who may remember handling any of the packages between March 1st and 22nd.

"We have recovered forensic evidence following examination of the devices.

"You may have information that could help us with our investigation and it would also help with our forensic enquiries to be able to eliminate anyone who may have innocently come into contact with any of the five parcels after they were posted.

"Our enquiries continue, but clearly a key element of the investigation now is the link between the devices previously sent in 2014, and the five sent earlier this year. As with any investigation, we will be led by the evidence, but at this stage, our principal line of enquiry is that the devices were sent by a violent dissident republican group.

"The devices that were sent not only put their intended recipients in danger, but also endangered the lives of all those who handled and processed the parcels both in the Republic of Ireland as well as the UK.This was an extremely dangerous and reckless act and I would urge anyone who may have information about those responsible to contact police."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.