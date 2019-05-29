Deaths of man and woman in flat treated as 'suspicous'

Elizabeth McShane's daughter understood to have found bodies of her and Hugh Sinclair.

Knightswood: Bodies found in Culbin Drive.

The deaths of a man and a woman found by her 11-year-old daughter in a Glasgow flat are being treated as suspicious.

Elizabeth McShane, 39, and 33-year-old Hugh Sinclair were found in Culbin Drive, Knightswood at around 10.50am on Monday.

It is believed the pair were discovered by Ms McShane's daughter.

Following a post-mortem, detectives are now treating the deaths as suspicious.

Police said their investigation was ongoing and that a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

