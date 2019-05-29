Westlife fans left standing at Hydro show after seat delay

Fans of the boyband who had paid extra for front-row seats were forced to stand on Tuesday night.

Westlife: Glasgow fans left standing.

Westlife fans have hit out at concert organisers after they were left standing without seats at the Irish boyband's gig in Glasgow.

The four-piece performed at the city's SSE Hydro as part of their Twenty tour on Tuesday night.

But fans who had paid extra for 'VIP' front-row seats were forced to stand after a production error meant the seats did not arrive in time for the show.

Event organisers have apologised for the problems faced and say those that were unable to stand or preferred not to will be offered a full refund.

One disappointed fan, who attended the gig told how they were left "jostling" with others for a better view despite paying extra for front row seats.

She said: "We were only told of the change at 6:35pm by an email, at that time we were travelling to the venue.

'We had paid extra for seats fairly near the front, so we were very disappointed that it had become a free for all, with people constantly jostling past to try and get a better view.' Westlife fan

"The doors were meant to open at 6:30pm but when we got there it was still shut with massive queues of people waiting to get in. It took over 20 minutes to get through the doors.

"We had paid extra for seats fairly near the front, so we were very disappointed that it had become a free for all, with people constantly jostling past to try and get a better view."

Another fan attended the concert with a cousin who is unable to stand for long periods of time due to a disability.

They had paid nearly £200 each for the tickets for that particular reason and were left upset when they were told they had to stand.

Organisers Live Nation have moved to reassure fans that there will be no repeat of the seating issues in future shows.

In a statement they said: "On Tuesday May 28 Westlife's Twenty Tour at Glasgow's SSE Hydro suffered seating configuration adjustments due to the delay of production elements of the Twenty Tour arriving at the arena. This is a rare and isolated incident.

"The remainder of the Twenty Tour at Glasgow's SSE Hydro and across the UK will not be subject to any further seating issues.

"Westlife are committed to delivering an unmissable show for their dedicated fans."