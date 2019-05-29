  • STV
Killer who battered and strangled woman to death jailed

STV

Allan Docherty sobbed in the dock as he was sent to jail for the murder of Karen Young in 2017.

Killer: Allan Docherty jailed for life.

A killer who murdered a woman by strangling her to death before his accomplice used her bank card to order a takeaway, has been jailed for life.

Allan Docherty, 34, sobbed in the dock as he was sentenced to serve at least 18 years behind bars for the murder of Karen Young at his flat in Port Glasgow.

The 47-year-old victim was also beaten over the head with a metal pole and a hammer after being accused of stealing drugs from the flat on Kelburn Terrace.

Docherty's co-accused Weir McKay, 44, was jailed for 14 years for the culpable homicide of Ms Young who was murdered on June 9, 2017.

Both men continued to deny killing her and Docherty claimed during the trial that he had been trying to save Ms Young's life.

McKay, who used Ms Young's bank card to try to buy a Chinese takeaway after the killing, shouted out from the dock as he was sentenced: "I got 14 years for not phoning an ambulance."

Judge Lady Stacey told Docherty: "By your actions a family has been left bereaved.

"You took hold of Karen Young's neck and put your hand in her mouth. You thought she had taken a packet of controlled drugs which you wanted back.

"You saw you have to live with this, but you do not accept you carried out a murder. You went to trial saying you tried to help her."

Defence QC Brian McConnachie, representing McKay, said: "He has shown genuine remorse that he did not seek help by telephoning an ambulance.

"The jury must have convicted him of culpable homicide on an art and part basis as there was no evidence he hit Miss Young."

The judge told McKay: "You were involved in blunt force injuries to this woman and that contributed to her death. The jury found you responsible in a legal sense for her death.

Ms Young was strangled and hit on the head with a metal pole and hammer after being accused of stealing drugs from the flat.

The main cause of death was neck injuries and her larynx was fractured.

Jurors heard there had been a "delay" in dialling 999 by Docherty.

Prosecutor Lisa Gillespie told the trial: "That was the actions of a man with something to hide."

She said McKay had steered a housing officer away from the flat as Karen lay dying.

Miss Gillespie: "He was trying to conceal what was happening to Karen Young. He said his explanation for sending the housing officer away was panic."

It was claimed McKay went on to rummage through and steal Karen's bag. He was then said to have tried to use her bank card at local shops.

Miss Gillespie: "So panicked was he that he thought he had better cheer himself up with a Chinese takeaway."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.