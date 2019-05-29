Fishing crew rescued after boat collides with tanker

Vessel towed back to Troon harbour after sustaining damage early on Wednesday morning.

The RNLI crew were sent to the scene. RNLI

A fishing boat crew were rescued after their vessel collided with a tanker off the coast of Ayrshire.

Lifeboats were sent to the scene, five nautical miles south of Troon, following the crash just before 4am on Wednesday.

They helped take the six fishing boat crew members and their damaged 17ft boat back to Troon harbour, while a Marine Scotland vessel assisted the tanker.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

RNLI Troon said: "With no injuries reported, the 17m fishing vessel with six crew onboard had sustained damage to its bow and was making its way back to Troon, so the all-weather lifeboat escorted this vessel back to the harbour.

"The other vessel remained at anchor and the Marine Protection Vessel assisted this vessel.

"Once within the harbour, the fishing vessel was secured alongside with the assistance of the Ayr coastguard team.

"At 5.20am, the lifeboat returned to the berth where it was made 'ready for service' with the assistance of the shore crew."

