Scots woman filmed dancing on ambulance pays for repairs

Larissa Bell was one of four people who damaged the vehicle during World Cup celebrations in London.

Ambulance: Repairs cost £3300. London Ambulance Service

A Scottish woman has agreed to pay for an ambulance to be repaired after she was caught dancing on the vehicle during World Cup celebrations in London.

Larissa Bell, from East Kilbride, was one of four people accused to have damaged the rapid response ambulance car in the wake of England's 2-0 victory over Sweden on July 7 last year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed on Tuesday that they had offered no evidence in the case and dropped the charges.

Prosecutors have explained the decision, taken in March but not publicised until now, confirming the four defendants had agreed to pay around £3300 towards the ambulance's repair.

A spokesman for the CPS said on Wednesday: "We discontinued criminal damage charges on the strict condition that the defendants pay £833 each towards the ambulance's repair.

"This course of action was supported by police and the appropriate payments have since been made."

The vehicle had been parked close to London's Borough Market where crowds had gathered to watch the match.

It suffered extensive damage to its bonnet and windscreen, as well as dents and scuffs to the roof after being used as an impromptu stage.

Footage of the incident was broadcast by a number of news outlets and circulated widely on social media.

Ms Bell, along with James Elton and Perry Kangyue Jian from London and Scott Dennett, all of whom are in their 20s, had all been charged with criminal damage and were due to stand trial next month.

