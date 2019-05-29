'Despicable' thief stole two TVs from woman with dementia

The 88-year-old victim has been left 'extremely distressed' following the thefts in Motherwell.

Distressed: The pensioner was targeted twice in her own home. Pixabay

Police are on the hunt for a "despicable" thief who stole two televisions from the house of an 88-year-old woman with dementia.

The North Lanarkshire pensioner has been left "extremely distressed" following the thefts from her home in Jerviston Road, Motherwell.

The house was first targeted at around 11am on Monday, with the robber making off with a television, bank card and jewellery.

He then returned at around 2pm on Tuesday to steal another TV and was last seen walking towards New Stevenston.

Motherwell: The suspect was last seen walking towards New Stevenson. Google 2019

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

The man, who is described as around 5ft 10in with a gaunt appearance, was wearing a blue hooded top on Monday and a black and white jacket on Tuesday.

'Targeting vulnerable members of our community is absolutely despicable and we are working hard to track down the man responsible for these crimes as soon as possible.' Constable Biello

Constable Biello of Motherwell Police Office said: "Targeting vulnerable members of our community is absolutely despicable and we are working hard to track down the man responsible for these crimes as soon as possible.

"We are viewing CCTV footage and carrying out local enquiries to identify him, and we are urging anyone who may have seen this man on either Monday or Tuesday, or anyone who recognises his description, to contact us as soon as possible."

