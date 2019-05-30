Taxi drivers in Glasgow ordered to take English tests

Cabbies will also be tested on their ability to navigate their way around the city.

There has been a rise in complaints against drivers. STV News

Glasgow will be the second city in Scotland to test taxi and private hire car drivers' ability to speak English before they can take passengers.

The move will test those applying for a licence as well as those renewing one while examining a driver's ability to navigate around Glasgow.

These new measures - already used in Dundee - are proposed to tackle a rise in passenger complaints made against cab companies in the city.

Between 2014 and 2018 the number of incidents rose from 430 to 1038. There have been reports of pirating, cherry-picking hires and over-charging fares. Drivers have also been accused of refusing to assist wheelchair users or carry guide dogs.

It is hoped the SQA qualification will improve customer service levels and satisfaction and public safety.

Councillor Aileen McKenzie said: "Every week at committee we hear complaints about the standard of private hire car drivers in the city.

"I've had a driver that wouldn't take a wheelchair, a driver who wouldn't take a guide dog, drivers who ply for trade relentlessly and accusations of over charging and poor customer service.

"Public health and safety is at the forefront of this committee and if by introducing an SCQF for drivers to complete means that public safety is greater - I welcome that.

"I am pleased to see the different units that make up the course and I am confident this will provide learners with the knowledge and skills to carry out their duties as a driver efficiently."

Organisations will now be able to approach the council if they want to deliver the SQA qualification.

It is hoped new drivers will have completed their course by January 1, 2020. Those renewing their licence will have until April 1, 2020.

