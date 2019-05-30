Banks of Clyde 'turned into homes, bars and restaurants'

Work on Custom House Quay in Glasgow could start in 2022 if the £25m plans are approved.

Clyde: Work could start in 2022.

The banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow could be transformed into restaurants, homes and a hotel.

Plans have been launched by the city council to develop Custom House Quay, which stretches from Victoria Bridge towards The Clutha pub.

Work could start on the £25m development in 2022 with the project being completed in spring 2024 if the proposals are approved.

It is hoped the area can be turned into homes, a hotel, bars and restaurants to make an "attractive waterfront destination".

Plans: Bars, homes and restaurants are proposed.

The multi-million pound plans will be discussed at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: "Custom House Quay is very important both in terms of its location on the riverside in the city centre, close to Buchanan Street and St Enoch Square, and as an attractive development opportunity.

"Glasgow City Region City Deal funding means that its redevelopment can now take place.

"Investment in strategic sites on the Clyde is currently taking place at Glasgow Harbour and at Tradeston with the Barclays campus, and the development of Custom House Quay would be another step towards realising the full potential of the waterfront."