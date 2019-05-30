Man left with broken jaw after being attacked in car park

A man and woman left the 38-year-old seriously injured following the assault in South Lanarkshire.

Attack: Car park in Fir Bank Avenue. Google 2019

A man has been left with a broken jaw after he was attacked by two people in a South Lanarkshire car park.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after he was punched and kicked in the head by a man and woman in Fir Bank Avenue, Larkhall on Saturday.

He was treated for his injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident that took place between 1pm and 7pm.

Detective constable James Routledge is appealing for anyone who was in the area and who has information about the man and woman who attacked the man to get in touch.

He said: "This attack has left the victim seriously injured and shaken.

"I am urging anyone who recognises the description of those responsible or has information that could help identify them to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.