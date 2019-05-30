Cash boost for Glasgow University's waterfront campus

The planned new campus on the banks of the River Clyde comes with an £80m price tag.

Funding has been approved for Glasgow University to build a new waterfront campus on the Clyde.

Plans for the campus were unveiled by the university last month, with the project expected to cost around £80m.

Glasgow City Council announced on Thursday it has signed off on up to £1m of Glasgow City Region Deal funding to go towards the project.

City region deals are agreed between the UK Government, Scottish Government and local authorities in order to support sustainable economic growth and jobs through long-term investment in local projects.

The Glasgow City Region Deal is one of the largest in the UK, with the UK and Scottish governments each contributing around £500m.

Building a new university campus is part of a strategy to invest in areas around the Clyde and to increase innovation.

Vacant and derelict land in Govan has been earmarked as the location for the new campus.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: "The Clyde Waterfront Innovation Quarter will bring thousands of jobs to communities on the banks of the river, and the innovation campus will help to unlock the enormous potential of these sites in Govan.

"The city deal funding the council has now approved will help deliver a facility that will further enhance Glasgow's reputation as a leading city in technology and innovation, attract investment and deliver inclusive economic growth."

Other projects funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal within the Clyde Waterfront Innovation Quarter include the Govan to Partick Bridge, a new public realm in central Govan, and the redevelopment of both Govan Old Church and Water Row.

