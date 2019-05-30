Hot tub and trailer stolen from cabin company near airport

The trailer was spotted at a petrol station in East Kilbride after being stolen in Ayrshire.

A trailer containing a hot tub spa has been stolen from a business premises in Ayrshire.

Police are appealing for information into the incident that took place at Ayrshire Log Cabins on Tay Road near to Prestwick Airport.

The six-metre twin axle trailer and Caldera Cantabria 9ft by 7ft spa were taken between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday.

Police believe a Ford Transit Tipper, with a white coloured cab, was involved in the theft and towed the trailer away from the site.

The trailer travelled northbound on the A77 and was last seen at a BP filling station in East Kilbride at around 10pm on Monday.

Constable Stuart Lawrie said: "The trailer, containing the hot tub, was stolen in Prestwick and travelled northbound on the A77.

"It was last seen at the BP, Queensferry North filling station in East Kilbride at 10pm on Monday evening.

"If you were driving in or around East Kilbride at 10pm I would ask that you review the contents of your dash-cam and come forward with any information that can help us.

"It is possible that this may have been stolen to be sold on, however whoever has taken it must be storing it somewhere.

"I would ask anyone who might have seen this vehicle and trailer or knows where this hot tub is being stored to get in touch to allow us to recover this for the owner and trace those responsible."