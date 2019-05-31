  • STV
  • MySTV

Speeding driver killed cousin's 12-year-old daughter

STV

The father of Abbie McLaren, 12, was in the car when she was struck as she crossed the road.

Abbie McLaren: Schoolgirl died after being hit by car.
Abbie McLaren: Schoolgirl died after being hit by car. Go Fund Me

A speeding driver has admitted causing the death of his cousin's daughter.

Martin McGuire, 39, was driving at 51mph in a 30 zone when he struck 12-year-old Abbie McLaren, whose father was a passenger in the car.

She was crossing the road after getting off a bus in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on February 12.

The impact threw her into a parked car, leaving her with multiple injuries and she died in hospital that evening.

McGuire admitted causing Abbie's death by dangerous driving, and also driving without a licence or insurance  at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Fatal: Scene of incident.
Fatal: Scene of incident. STV

Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting, told the court that McGuire, a father of seven, was driving his daughter's car and picked up Abbie's father Adam McLaren at around 4pm.

At 4.08pm, Abbie got off a bus on The Loaning with a friend, having arranged to meet her and go to a shop.

Mr Prentice said it was "purely coincidence that all parties were passing through the locus at the time of the collision".

After getting off the bus, Abbie and a friend waited for traffic to clear at the rear of the vehicle and then began to cross.

Mr Prentice said: "(The friend) stopped half way across, however Abbie McLaren continued to run across and was struck by the accused's vehicle travelling southbound.

"The speed at which the car was travelling caused Abbie McLaren to be projected forward onto a nearby parked car which caused extensive damage to the car and fatal injuries."

McGuire stopped the car and remained at the scene, the court heard. He will be sentenced on June 28.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1435557-abbie-mclaren-4000-raised-for-schoolgirl-killed-on-road/ | default

A fundraiser for the Dalziel High School pupil's family raised more £4000 in the days following her death.

The GoFundMe page, launched by Abbie's cousin, attracted hundreds of individual donations.

In a tribute at the time, school rector Robert Birch said: "This is a terrible tragedy and I know I'm speaking on behalf of all pupils, staff and friends at Dalziel when I say that Abbie's death has been a devastating loss to the entire school community. 

"She was a very popular, happy and talented girl who will be deeply missed by everyone at the school, and her family is very much in all our thoughts. 

"She had many friends here and came to school with a bright smile on her face, bringing joy to many."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1435515-road-safety-campaign-after-death-of-girl-hit-by-car/ | default

After the incident, more than 10,000 people signed an online petition calling for traffic-calming measures in the area where Abbie was killed.

Members of the community launched the petition calling on North Lanarkshire Council to take action.

It stated: "I can't imagine the pain and suffering the family are going through at this tough time and I think we all would not want it to happen to anyone again.

"So even the simplest pedestrian crossing, priority system or even speed camera just to let children cross safely or at least slow traffic down could make it a lot safer for our children, grandchildren and even elderly."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.