Speeding driver killed cousin's 12-year-old daughter

The father of Abbie McLaren, 12, was in the car when she was struck as she crossed the road.

Abbie McLaren: Schoolgirl died after being hit by car. Go Fund Me

A speeding driver has admitted causing the death of his cousin's daughter.

Martin McGuire, 39, was driving at 51mph in a 30 zone when he struck 12-year-old Abbie McLaren, whose father was a passenger in the car.



She was crossing the road after getting off a bus in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on February 12.

The impact threw her into a parked car, leaving her with multiple injuries and she died in hospital that evening.

McGuire admitted causing Abbie's death by dangerous driving, and also driving without a licence or insurance at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Fatal: Scene of incident. STV

Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting, told the court that McGuire, a father of seven, was driving his daughter's car and picked up Abbie's father Adam McLaren at around 4pm.

At 4.08pm, Abbie got off a bus on The Loaning with a friend, having arranged to meet her and go to a shop.

Mr Prentice said it was "purely coincidence that all parties were passing through the locus at the time of the collision".

After getting off the bus, Abbie and a friend waited for traffic to clear at the rear of the vehicle and then began to cross.

Mr Prentice said: "(The friend) stopped half way across, however Abbie McLaren continued to run across and was struck by the accused's vehicle travelling southbound.

"The speed at which the car was travelling caused Abbie McLaren to be projected forward onto a nearby parked car which caused extensive damage to the car and fatal injuries."

McGuire stopped the car and remained at the scene, the court heard. He will be sentenced on June 28.

A fundraiser for the Dalziel High School pupil's family raised more £4000 in the days following her death.

The GoFundMe page, launched by Abbie's cousin, attracted hundreds of individual donations.

In a tribute at the time, school rector Robert Birch said: "This is a terrible tragedy and I know I'm speaking on behalf of all pupils, staff and friends at Dalziel when I say that Abbie's death has been a devastating loss to the entire school community.

"She was a very popular, happy and talented girl who will be deeply missed by everyone at the school, and her family is very much in all our thoughts.

"She had many friends here and came to school with a bright smile on her face, bringing joy to many."

After the incident, more than 10,000 people signed an online petition calling for traffic-calming measures in the area where Abbie was killed.

Members of the community launched the petition calling on North Lanarkshire Council to take action.

It stated: "I can't imagine the pain and suffering the family are going through at this tough time and I think we all would not want it to happen to anyone again.

"So even the simplest pedestrian crossing, priority system or even speed camera just to let children cross safely or at least slow traffic down could make it a lot safer for our children, grandchildren and even elderly."