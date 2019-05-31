  • STV
Glasgow Airport workers to strike three times in a week

Jenness Mitchell

Unite members will now strike on June 7, 10 and 14 over a pay and pension dispute.

Stoppage: Workers will strike for a third day at Glasgow Airport.
Stoppage: Workers will strike for a third day at Glasgow Airport. Pixabay

Workers at Glasgow Airport will strike three times in the space of a week.

Members of Unite the union previously voted to take industrial action over a pay and pension dispute.

In addition to the already announced 12-hour strikes on June 7 and 10, Glasgow staff will also take action on June 14 between 4am and 8am.

Workers at Aberdeen Airport will also strike on June 7 and 10 between 4am and 4pm.

Unite has blamed the industrial action "escalation" on AGS Airports Ltd - which owns both hubs.

The union claims that AGS has withdrawn from negotiations over its proposal to close its pension scheme to existing members.

Unite state that the decision has "broken an existing ACAS agreement made in 2016".

https://stv.tv/news/north/1438009-aberdeen-airport-staff-to-strike-for-two-days-next-month/

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "Unite has in response to Glasgow Airport withdrawing from the negotiations over the pension scheme added a further stoppage.

"It's bewildering why AGS management seem determined to escalate this dispute.

"Unite entered talks in an effort to resolve this dispute, and we remain willing to talk.

"In fact, Unite invited AGS to further talks this week but this has been met with a wall of silence.

"Unless the company get back round the negotiating table, we cannot rule out further dates being added to those already announced in a dispute solely manufactured by AGS management."

AGS Airports Ltd has been contacted for comment.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.