Woman's rallying call after death of mum on dangerous road

Elizabeth Dunnion, 85, was knocked down on Bridge of Weir Road, Linwood, in October last year.

The daughter of a woman tragically killed by a car on a dangerous Renfrewshire road hopes her campaign to make it safe has made her mum proud.

Elizabeth Dunnion, 85, was knocked down on Bridge of Weir Road, Linwood, in October last year and since then Carolann Denvir has worked tirelessly to see a pedestrian crossing introduced.

She is now asking members of the community to attend a meeting, which will be held at St Conval's Roman Catholic Church at 6pm on Wednesday, June 12, to hear Renfrewshire Council's proposals.

Ms Denvir said: "I am glad progress is being made and if it all happens, and it saves another family going through the trauma that we are going through, then I will feel my mum didn't die in vain.

"I just hope my mum and dad, who passed away five years ago, are proud of me for what I am trying to achieve.

"I flung myself into this to try my best to battle through my grief in losing my mum, who was mine and my kids' world."

Council officers are expected to attend the meeting and outline a proposal for two crossings, including one at the top of Bridge of Weir Road and one near the chapel.

Ms Denvir added: "The downfall is they want to move a bus stop, which I don't want as I think it will cause more harm than good."

Councillor Jim Sheridan, who represents Linwood, will also be in attendance at the meeting.

He has previously stressed the importance of starting work on the road immediately.

Last month, he said: "I think it's important that we start the work as soon as possible because the longer we wait, the more chance there is of someone getting knocked down."

A spokeswoman for Renfrewshire Council said: "The safety of pedestrians and road users is of paramount importance and we always work closely with communities and colleagues at Police Scotland to consider appropriate safety measures.

"Following meetings with local residents, the council revised its proposal for the area to include traffic calming measures, including zebra crossings

"The proposal also includes the potential relocation of a bus stop on Bridge of Weir Road.

"A further meeting with local residents is arranged for council officers to provide feedback to the community following the latest meeting."

