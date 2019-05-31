Police officer in coma after being hit by car on callout

The constable suffered life-changing injuries following the incident in the east end of Glasgow.

Police: Officers have closed the road.

A police officer is in a coma after being struck by a car on a callout in Glasgow.

The constable has suffered life-changing injuries following the incident on London Road in the east end of the city.

The officer was responding to reports of a broken down vehicle when he was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa at 10.50am on Friday.

Cordon: A man has been arrested.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have closed the road between Carmyle Avenue and Westhorn Drive while investigations are being carried out.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a man being struck by a vehicle around 10.50am.

"Emergency services are in attendance and a section of the road has been closed."