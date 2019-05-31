Loyalist groups lose fight to stop rerouting of marches

Glasgow City Council has banned the groups from parading past a church where a priest was spat on.

March: Four parades have been rerouted away from two Catholic churches.

Four loyalist groups have failed to overturn a council ban preventing them from marching past a Catholic church where a priest was spat on last year.

The marches - which will be held in Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday - were due to pass St Mary's Church in the Calton area of the city and St Alphonsus Church, where Canon Tom White was assaulted during an Orange Order walk last July.

A man was later jailed for ten months for the attack.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, Orange Order lawyer Neil MacDougall claimed that the local authority's decision was a breach of the European Court of Human Rights.

However sheriff Stuart Reid awarded in favour of Glasgow City Council in the hearing, which lasted over two hours.

He said: "This was a difficult and anxious point.

"I am satisfied that the council has the statutory power imposed to re-route public processions.

"The right to freedom of expression is not an unrestricted right on particular grounds."

Glasgow: A priest was spat on outside St Alphonsus Church last year.

The processions affected involve the Apprentice Boys of Derry (Bridgeton), Dalmarnock No Surrender Branch Club, Dalmarnock Orange and Purple District 50, and the Orange and Purple District 37.

The council's decision to reroute the parades followed "significant" concerns raised by Police Scotland.

The force claimed that without changing the route, it would have to call in extra officers to safely oversee the marches and any counter-protests.

On May 18, the force had to deploy more than 100 officers - including specialist riot police - to manage a parade and counter-protest outside St Alphonsus.

Although there was no reported disorder, those supporting the parade were heard to shout abuse at the counter-protesters.

On behalf of Police Scotland's chief constable, superintendent John McBride noted a "distinct and frankly troubling change in the terms and tone of commentary and rhetoric" surrounding the parades passing the city's Catholic churches.

He stated: "A difference of view about such things is, of course, nothing new but the recent language has been more strident, on both sides of the argument, and positions are becoming more polarised.

"Whilst it is to be hoped that, through engagement and discussion in the relevant communities, some of that can be addressed in positive ways in the short term, I am bound to recognise that further processions along the same route may only make things worse."

At the court hearing, Mr MacDougall stated: "All they are seeking to do is exercise their rights to walk where they have walked for the last 15 to 20 years with largely no incidents.

"They gave their notifications in January and March this year and there were no issues until May 18."

Arguing against the motion, Douglas Armstrong QC told the court there was no relevant reason for the marches to go past the churches as there weren't any memorials or buildings of significance to the people on the processions.

In addition to losing their appeal, the loyalists were also ordered to pay the council's legal fees.

'People of all faiths and none should be able to live together, accepting each other's religious differences without the need for religious divides.' Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland spokesperson

After the ruling, the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland said it was disappointed with the outcome.

A spokesperson stated: "We have always followed the process set out by Glasgow City Council, and we simply asked that they were made to follow their own process too.

"However, despite today's ruling, we will continue our fight for fairness and equality for people of all faiths.

"We simply want to be able to celebrate our own beliefs, just as all other faiths can celebrate theirs.

"A Roman Catholic church, located on a street in Glasgow, should never be seen as a threat to any other faith, in the same way that Protestants quietly walking past that church should not be seen as a threat either.

"Creating religious no-go zones in Glasgow, the first UK city to impose such orders, will only create further division and raise tensions that otherwise do not exist.

"Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland must put an end to this unjust, unfair and discredited practice of religious segregation.

"People of all faiths and none should be able to live together, accepting each other's religious differences without the need for religious divides."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.