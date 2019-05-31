M8 drivers warned not to 'rubberneck' as car goes up in flames

Emergency services were called to the motorway at J25 Cardonald shortly before 9pm on Friday.

Crash scene: Emergency services were called to the M8 at Cardonald. Road Policing Scotland

Drivers were warned not to "rubberneck" after a car went up in flames following a two-vehicle smash on the M8.

Emergency services were called to the motorway at J25 Cardonald westbound shortly before 9pm on Friday.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) sent four appliances to battle the blaze. Firefighters left the scene once the area was safe.

A SFRS spokeswoman confirmed no one had been hurt in the incident.

She said: "We were called at around 8.57pm.

"We sent four pumps. No one needed to be cut out and no one was hurt.

"Everyone was made safe, but one car was completely destroyed by fire."

Road Policing Scotland posted a picture of the crash scene onto social media, advising that road restrictions had been put in place while they assisted the Scottish Ambulance Service and SRFS.

They warned: "Do not rubberneck."

Traffic Scotland also advised road users to "use caution on the approach" and expect delays to journey times.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.