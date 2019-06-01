One person treated for burns following yacht blaze
A 15ft yacht went on fire at around 10.30pm on Friday evening at Troon Marina.
One person has been treated for burns following a yacht fire in Ayrshire.
The Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team were called out at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a boat on fire in Troon.
Ayr Coastguard and Rescue Team, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a Senior Coastal Operations Officer arrived at the scene to find a 15ft yacht well alight alongside the floating pontoons at Troon Sailing Club next to Troon Marina.
The Ardrossan Coastguard Team provided immediate care to a casualty before handing them into the care of the ambulance service.
The casualty suffered superficial burns to their hands and legs.
A spokesperson for SFRS said: "SFRS were alerted at 10.26pm reports of a fire in Troon.
"Four appliances arrived at the scene to find a 15ft yacht alight.
"Due to the yacht being tied to a pontoon, a water rescue boat was required."
The fire was extinguished around 11.30pm.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.