One person treated for burns following yacht blaze

A 15ft yacht went on fire at around 10.30pm on Friday evening at Troon Marina.

Blaze: The 15ft yacht caught fire on Friday evening. Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team

One person has been treated for burns following a yacht fire in Ayrshire.

The Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team were called out at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a boat on fire in Troon.

Ayr Coastguard and Rescue Team, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a Senior Coastal Operations Officer arrived at the scene to find a 15ft yacht well alight alongside the floating pontoons at Troon Sailing Club next to Troon Marina.

The Ardrossan Coastguard Team provided immediate care to a casualty before handing them into the care of the ambulance service.

The casualty suffered superficial burns to their hands and legs.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "SFRS were alerted at 10.26pm reports of a fire in Troon.

"Four appliances arrived at the scene to find a 15ft yacht alight.

"Due to the yacht being tied to a pontoon, a water rescue boat was required."

The fire was extinguished around 11.30pm.

