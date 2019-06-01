Police hunt gunman after shots fired at two houses

Detectives believe one of the houses was the intended target of the attack in Drumchapel.

Attack: Police are searching for a gunman. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two homes in Glasgow.

The front windows of the properties in Drumchapel were damaged but no-one was injured in the incident on Friday evening.

Detectives believe one of the houses was the intended target of the attack in Drummore Road at around 11pm.

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: "There were people in both homes at the time and this could have had a very different outcome if someone had been hit by either the bullet or by the smashed glass from the window.

"We believe, from our investigation so far, that one of the homes was the intended target of the shooter; the other possibly a mistake or accidental.

"However, it doesn't matter whether intended or not, to discharge a firearm so recklessly is shocking.

"Officers are in the area at the moment looking at CCTV, both private and public, as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

"We know that there was a man seen standing outside one of the houses at the time of the attack and that a white hatchback car was also in the road at the time.

"It made off along Drummore Road towards Peel Glen Road afterwards.

"There were people in the street when this all took place and the area is quite residential so I have no doubt that someone would have either seen or heard this happen.

"We would ask any witness to contact Drumchapel Police Office via 101 with any information they may have that will help our investigation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.