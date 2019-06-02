Teenager arrested following mass brawl outside pub

The 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident after a number of people were injured.

Brawl: A number of people were injured. Google 2019

A teenager has been arrested following a mass brawl outside a pub in Glasgow.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday outside the James Tassie pub on Kilmarnock Road, during which a number of people were injured.

Emergency services attended and three men, all aged 21, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Nikki McPherson, Cathcart CID, said: "We are still trying to establish exactly what happened here. A number of people were seriously injured and it is vital that we make sure we trace all those responsible.

"Our officers are currently going through CCTV and have spoken to a number of people who witnessed the incident, however we are appealing to anyone, who has not already spoken to police, who may have information to get in touch.

"Violence will not be tolerated and although this appears to have been an altercation between two groups, other members of the public could have been caught up in this.

"We would also ask anyone who may have been injured last night, and has not presented themselves to police or attended hospital at a later point, to get in contact."

