Man discovered with serious head injury behind shops

The 46-year-old was discovered in the early hours of Saturday and his condition is life threatening.

Injury: The man was found behind a row of shops. STV

A man has been found with a serious head injury after being discovered behind a row of shops in Dumbarton.

Police discovered the 46-year-old man at 4.45am on Saturday behind a row of shops on Glasgow Road following a call from a concerned resident.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where medical staff describe his injuries as life threatening.

Police say the man was spotted leaving a pub in town in the early hours of Saturday morning and was walking in the direction of Dumbarton East train station.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton, Clydebank CID, said: "At this time we do not know how the man sustained his injuries, however, what we do know from our enquiries is that he left the Stags Head Public House, Glasgow Road, Dumbarton, around 1.20 am.

"He is then seen on CCTV half an hour later, around 1.50 am, walking in the area of Dumbarton East train station, Glasgow Road, Dumbarton.

"The man is described as white, 46 years of age, 5'8 in height, medium build, and was wearing a beige jacket with a hood, grey t-shirt, jeans and navy trainers.

"It is essential that we trace his movements from leaving the pub at 1.20 am to him being found on Saturday morning around 4.30 am.

"So, I would ask anyone who may have seen a man fitting his description between those times on Saturday morning to contact the police.

"Any information can be passed to officers at Clydebank Police Office via 101. Please quote reference number 0823 of the 1 June 2019 when calling. Crimestoppers can also be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.