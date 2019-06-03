Cow causes rush-hour delays wandering onto railway line

ScotRail has advised that services running through the Lochwinnoch area will be slowed down.

Moo-ve: A cow wandered onto a railway line. Pixabay

Rush-hour passengers have been held up on Monday morning after a cow walked onto a railway line in Renfrewshire.

At 8.45am, ScotRail advised customers that services running through the Lochwinnoch area would be slowed down due to reports of the farm animal having wandered onto a line.

Staff are currently working to remove the cow from danger.

Services from Glasgow Central to Ayr will be terminated at Kilwinning, while services from Ayr will be started at Kilwinning until further notice.

