'No trace of Margaret Fleming found' in major police inquiry

A year-long investigation failed to trace the woman allegedly murdered by carers, a court has heard.

Margaret Fleming: Last seen in December 1999. Police Handout

A major police inquiry into the disappearance of missing woman Margaret Fleming found no trace of her, a murder trial was told yesterday.

Detective sergeant Karen Boyd said that the 13-month long investigation by the major investigation team found no evidence that Margaret is still alive.

DS Boyd was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58, who deny murdering Ms Fleming in Inverkip, Inverclyde, between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard a large-scale police investigation was launched on October 28, 2016, after a benefits claim submitted by Jones on Ms Fleming's behalf raised concerns about her well-being.

Cairney and Jones claim Ms Fleming is alive, saying she fled when police came to speak to her, and allege that she has returned from time to time to collect her benefits money.

DS Boyd told prosecutor Iain McSporran QC that the last confirmed sighting of Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, was at Jones' brother Richard's home in Inverkip , Inverclyde, on December 17, 1999.

The jury has heard that after Ms Fleming's father died in October 1995, her mother could not cope and Cairney and Jones looked after her in their home from November 1997.

In her evidence DS Boyd said she coordinated a proof of life inquiry into Margaret.

This involved her team contacting 244 NHS trusts, 51 police forces, 419 local authorities, 42 utility companies, banks and 386 women's aid organisations.

Efforts were also made to trace all women in the UK with the name Margaret Fleming.

DS Boyd said: "We were left with three women that we weren't able to trace or contact. There have been no confirmed sightings of Margaret Fleming since December 1999."

The prosecutor asked: "Did you find any evidence of her being alive?"

"No," replied DS Boyd.

Thomas Ross QC, defending Cairney, noted that 23 potential sightings of Ms Fleming were submitted to police.

He added: "Margaret Fleming could have changed her name and then all the search inquiries would be negative. You wouldn't expect that person to show up because people making the checks would be looking for the name Margaret Spence."

Cairney and Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Ms Fleming was alive.

They deny all the charges and the trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.