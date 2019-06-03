Thief who tried to feed stolen pizza to police dog jailed

George Higgins tried to feed the dog when it found him in a garden after he robbed a man in Glasgow.

Jailed: Higgins tried to feed stolen pizza to police dog. Police Scotland

A man who tried to feed a police dog a stolen pizza supper and Tennent's lager after it caught him has been jailed for more than two years.

George Higgins, 39, admitted last month to assaulting and robbing Christopher Fletcher after following him from a shop in Glasgow's Cardonald in December 2018.

Higgins had earlier been turned away from the store as he had no money.

Mr Fletcher, 51, had with him pizza and chips as well alcohol and cigarettes that he had just bought.

Prosecutor Jennifer Harkins told Glasgow Sheriff Court: "Higgins put his arms around his neck, dragged him to the ground and made off with his bags.

"Police then searched the area with a dog.

"Higgins was tracked hiding in a garden trying to feed the pizza and two cans of Tennent's Lager to the dog."

Higgins went on to hurl abuse and offensive remarks at police.

The 39-year-old was jailed for a total of two years and three months on Monday.

Sheriff Philip McKinnon said "Due to the seriousness of this matter, a custodial sentence is necessary."

