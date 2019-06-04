Missing children who fled in pyjamas found miles from home
The nine and ten-year-old boys were reported missing from a village near Stranraer.
Two young children who left their home wearing only pyjamas have been found several miles from home.
The nine and ten-year-old boys were reported missing from a village near Stranraer on Tuesday morning.
Police issued an urgent appeal for information, and a short time later said the boys had been found "safe and well".
