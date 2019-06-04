Missing children who fled in pyjamas found miles from home

The nine and ten-year-old boys were reported missing from a village near Stranraer.

Police are searching for the boys.

Two young children who left their home wearing only pyjamas have been found several miles from home.

The nine and ten-year-old boys were reported missing from a village near Stranraer on Tuesday morning.

Police issued an urgent appeal for information, and a short time later said the boys had been found "safe and well".

