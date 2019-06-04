Radical plans set to transform Glasgow's George Square

Glasgow City Council is planning a major revamp of the area and aims to give the public its say.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6044337927001-news-190603george-16x9.jpg" />

Plans are set to be drawn up for a radical revamp of George Square.

Glasgow City Council is planning to transform the area and will consult members of the public to help inform the design brief.

Decisions are likely to focus on the debate over whether to ban or restrict vehicles from the four surrounding streets.

Glasgow: George Square is in the heart of the city. Getty Images

Proposals could include a car-free square or part-pedestrianisation to allow public transport to pass through.

A survey last year showed that 67% were in favour of the square being vehicle-free.

George Square, which is in the heart of the city, hosts events like the annual Christmas markets.

'We want to hear about what the people of Glasgow want to say about a beloved public space which is a huge part of our civic life and history.' Glasgow City Council

Next summer, it will be closed to vehicles and used as a fan zone for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

At this stage there is no proposal or preferred option from the council.

The local authority stated that "nothing is off the table", adding: "We want to hear about what the people of Glasgow want to say about a beloved public space which is a huge part of our civic life and history.

"So we are now looking to properly and meaningfully engage our citizens, businesses and visitors about George Square's use or design through this public engagement, and this will then allow us consider and develop future plans."

In 2012, an international design competition was launched for a revamp of the square. Proposals included removing the statues and the raised grass beds to create a bigger space for events.

Fierce public opposition led to the plans being shelved with the square undergoing a facelift through resurfacing work instead.

'You know what I'd like - being able to have a beer on the grass in the summer without getting arrested would probably be good.' George Square revamp suggestion

Taking to George Square, STV News asked those enjoying the space what they would like to see added.

One man said: "You know what I'd like - being able to have a beer on the grass in the summer without getting arrested would probably be good."

One woman said she would plant more flowers, while another said the area looked better when it had more grass and trees, noting: "It was a wee bit more family friendly. Just now it's just tarmac."

One man highlighted the pigeon problem, stating: "Flying rats. Get rid of them - flying rats."

A taxi driver said he didn't agree with making the square vehicle-free.

He stated: "I don't agree with it. It's the centre of Glasgow and it needs to be used for public transport."

Another added: "I think it should just be buses and taxis."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.