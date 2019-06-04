Scots teacher died after swallowing cocaine at airport

Victoria Buchanan, from Kilmarnock, ingested the bag while drinking champagne ahead of her flight.

A Scots teacher accidentally killed herself when she swallowed a bag of cocaine in an airport while waiting to fly home to Dubai.

Victoria Buchanan, from Kilmarnock, ingested the bag when she realised she still had the drug in her possession while drinking champagne after checking in with her luggage at Manchester Airport.

The mother-of-three earlier bought £200 of the Class A drug during a family visit to the UK with her husband Mark who is a shipping company boss.

She had £60 of cocaine left when she decided to swallow it in the hope of getting it back home - and moments later she collapsed with a severe seizure when the bag burst in her stomach.

Onlookers at the airport initially believed Mrs Buchanan was having an anaphylactic shock and administered an Epipen she had in her handbag for a palm oil allergy.

The 42-year-old later died at Wythenshawe Hospital following the incident on March 29 last year, with the bag of cocaine discovered during a post-mortem.

Mrs Buchanan moved to Dubai in 2010 and worked as a teacher in the United Arab Emirates.

She was known for helping impoverished children in Nepal through a charity set up to improve their education.

An inquest heard Mrs Buchanan spent a week in the UK with her family as part of an annual visit.

Her husband told the Manchester hearing: ''We were aware she would take small amounts of cocaine occasionally and it was something we did together, I had left the UK a few days before not a lot was left not that that matters now.

'We couldn't understand why she would risk something for such a small amount - we couldn't understand that.' Irene Dignon, Victoria Buchanan's mother

"If somebody had asked her to smuggle the cocaine she would have refused. She wasn't in a position to be blackmailed, I can say that 100%. It wasn't the intention - I definitely didn't ask her to bring it back.

"I spoke to the police and we agreed it was the same bag. It originally cost about £200 and there was maybe £50 or £60 left in it."

Irene Dignon, Mrs Buchanan's mother, said: "We couldn't understand why she would risk something for such a small amount - we couldn't understand that.

"There was no evidence of anything like drugs with her - she was always so anti them.

''She was always so upbeat I wouldn't have thought she needed them, it's a different world."

In a statement, Dr Jon Hopper of Wythenshawe Hospital, said: "Miss Buchanan was brought by the ambulance at 2.34pm following a cardiac arrest at Manchester Airport.

"She had been seen taking an Epipen and it was confirmed by the ambulance and response team that basic life support had commenced on the scene.

''The cardiac arrest lasted for one hour she remained unconscious at the hospital with no response to stimulus, she had a recorded allergy to palm oil but she previously required an admission, she reached a critical condition and her family were informed that this was a tragic and irretrievable situation.

"She was a 42-year-old woman who lived with her husband and children in Dubai and had recently been at home to visit the UK she was at Manchester airport in the aspire hospitality lounge she had been seen sitting in a chair drinking champagne when she collapsed.

''Onlookers thought she was intoxicated but then she started having a fit and off duty nurse searched through her handbag and called her husband who told her an Epipen was in her bag as she had had previous reactions to palm oil.

''She died at 6.24pm on March 30. During her post-mortem a plastic resealable bag was found in her stomach and it was ruled that further examination was required."