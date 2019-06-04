  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots teacher died after swallowing cocaine at airport

STV

Victoria Buchanan, from Kilmarnock, ingested the bag while drinking champagne ahead of her flight.

Victoria Buchanan: The teacher's family have been left devastated.
Victoria Buchanan: The teacher's family have been left devastated.

A Scots teacher accidentally killed herself when she swallowed a bag of cocaine in an airport while waiting to fly home to Dubai.

Victoria Buchanan, from Kilmarnock, ingested the bag when she realised she still had the drug in her possession while drinking champagne after checking in with her luggage at Manchester Airport.

The mother-of-three earlier bought £200 of the Class A drug during a family visit to the UK with her husband Mark who is a shipping company boss.

She had £60 of cocaine left when she decided to swallow it in the hope of getting it back home - and moments later she collapsed with a severe seizure when the bag burst in her stomach.

Onlookers at the airport initially believed Mrs Buchanan was having an anaphylactic shock and administered an Epipen she had in her handbag for a palm oil allergy.

Death: An inquest was held following the incident.
Death: An inquest was held following the incident.

The 42-year-old later died at Wythenshawe Hospital following the incident on March 29 last year, with the bag of cocaine discovered during a post-mortem.

Mrs Buchanan moved to Dubai in 2010 and worked as a teacher in the United Arab Emirates.

She was known for helping impoverished children in Nepal through a charity set up to improve their education.

An inquest heard Mrs Buchanan spent a week in the UK with her family as part of an annual visit.

Her husband told the Manchester hearing: ''We were aware she would take small amounts of cocaine occasionally and it was something we did together, I had left the UK a few days before not a lot was left not that that matters now.

'We couldn't understand why she would risk something for such a small amount - we couldn't understand that.'
Irene Dignon, Victoria Buchanan's mother

"If somebody had asked her to smuggle the cocaine she would have refused. She wasn't in a position to be blackmailed, I can say that 100%. It wasn't the intention - I definitely didn't ask her to bring it back.

"I spoke to the police and we agreed it was the same bag. It originally cost about £200 and there was maybe £50 or £60 left in it."

Irene Dignon, Mrs Buchanan's mother, said: "We couldn't understand why she would risk something for such a small amount - we couldn't understand that. 

"There was no evidence of anything like drugs with her - she was always so anti them.

''She was always so upbeat I wouldn't have thought she needed them, it's a different world."

Teacher: Victoria Buchanan was on holiday.
Teacher: Victoria Buchanan was on holiday.

In a statement, Dr Jon Hopper of Wythenshawe Hospital, said: "Miss Buchanan was brought by the ambulance at 2.34pm following a cardiac arrest at Manchester Airport. 

"She had been seen taking an Epipen and it was confirmed by the ambulance and response team that basic life support had commenced on the scene.

''The cardiac arrest lasted for one hour she remained unconscious at the hospital with no response to stimulus, she had a recorded allergy to palm oil but she previously required an admission, she reached a critical condition and her family were informed that this was a tragic and irretrievable situation.

"She was a 42-year-old woman who lived with her husband and children in Dubai and had recently been at home to visit the UK she was at Manchester airport in the aspire hospitality lounge she had been seen sitting in a chair drinking champagne when she collapsed.

''Onlookers thought she was intoxicated but then she started having a fit and off duty nurse searched through her handbag and called her husband who told her an Epipen was in her bag as she had had previous reactions to palm oil.

''She died at 6.24pm on March 30. During her post-mortem a plastic resealable bag was found in her stomach and it was ruled that further examination was required."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.