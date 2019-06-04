'Bone fragments found' in search for Margaret Fleming

The parts were found during a search for the woman who was allegedly murdered, a court has heard.

Margaret Fleming: Two people are accused of murdering her.

Almost 300 bone fragments were found during the search for a missing woman who was allegedly murdered, a court has heard.

The parts were said to have been discovered during a search for Margaret Fleming in the back garden of a house at Seacroft in Inverkip, Inverclyde.

Analysis by Dr Helen Langstaff found some were recognisable as animal, including deer and fish, but most of the 298 fragments were too small to identify.

Police: A major investigation was carried out.

When asked by the prosecutor if they could be human, she replied "they could be and they could not be".

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58, deny murdering Ms Fleming between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.

Cairney and Jones also deny defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming she was alive.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

