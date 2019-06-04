The Buteman newspaper to shut down after 164 years

The local paper, which has been covering news since 1854, is to close amid plummeting circulation.

Local news: Staff members will be moved into other roles. JPI Media

A weekly local newspaper covering the Isle of Bute is to close after 164 years.

The Buteman, founded in 1854, will publish its final edition on June 21.

Figures showed the paper's circulation had dropped to under 550, leading owners JPI Media to conclude the publication was unsustainable.

The Buteman does not employ anyone on the island, instead relying on two journalists based in Edinburgh to furnish the paper with stories. Both will be moved into other roles within the organisation.

JPI Media has owned the paper since 2018, when they purchased Johnstone Press and its portfolio of papers.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell expressed sorrow over the paper's closure.

"Very sorry to see the final closure of The Buteman which has served the island so well for many generations," he tweeted.

"Gap in the local market for a real local and locally edited / written paper for Bute now though. The Dunoon Observer is carrying more and more Bute news I notice."

Former Daily Record editor Murray Foote called the closure "a terrible shame".

He added: "Just a few short years ago The Buteman was an exemplar of brilliant local newspaper campaigning over its coverage of the arriving Syrian refugees.

"The island and Scotland is much the poorer for its demise."

