Two men accused of murdering dad with knives and machetes

David Callaghan and Craig Corrall are to stand trial accused of killing Owen Hassan in Glasgow.

Owen Hassan: The 30-year-old was allegedly struck with knives.

Two men have been accused of murdering a dad by repeatedly striking him with knives and machetes.

David Callaghan, 30, and Craig Corrall, 38, are to stand trial accused of killing Owen Hassan in Pollokshaws in Glasgow last November.

Prosecutors claim the 30-year-old was chased, seized by the body and the repeatedly struck with knives or machetes.

Corrall alone faces a separate charge of threatening Mr Hassan and a woman on various occasions between March and April 2018.

The duo are also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Callaghan's QC Brian McConnachie and Tony Lenehan, defending Corrall, both pleaded not guilty on their behalf during a short hearing.

Both advocates told the High Court in Glasgow they were ready for a trial to be set.

Lady Scott fixed a trial due to begin in November. The case could last eight days.