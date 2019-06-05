Police hunt gunman after shots fired near primary school

Officers called to Bearsden in East Dunbartonshire after reports of gunfire.

Bearsden: Shots were fired in Rannoch Drive. Google 2019

Police are investigating after shots were fired near an East Dunbartonshire primary school.

Officers were called to Rannoch Drive in Bearsden at around 5.30am on Wednesday following reports of a firearm having been discharged.

Families later travelling to nearby Killermont Primary and Nursery were advised that the road had been restricted due to the incident.

Posting on Twitter, a school spokesperson stated: "School and nursery open as normal today.

"Road access to the school is restricted as the top end of Rannoch Drive is currently closed.

"Lane open as normal. Please allow extra time if you are driving."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed an investigation has been launched into the shooting.

She said: "We received reports of a firearm being discharged in Rannoch Drive.

"There were no injuries and enquiries are ongoing."