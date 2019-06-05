Search for Scots dad missing while on holiday in Ibiza

Johny Doherty, from Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire, hasn't been seen since Monday.

Johny Doherty: Searches are being carried out.

A Scottish dad has gone missing while on holiday in Ibiza.

Johny Doherty hasn't been seen since Monday and family and friends are increasingly worried for his safety.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is assisting his family in a bid to find Mr Doherty from Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire.

A spokeswoman said: "Our staff are assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."

Stephanie Murphy appealed: "Johny has been missing in Ibiza for three days now with no phone or money.

"This is extremely out of character and we are all worried sick."