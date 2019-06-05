  • STV
  • MySTV

'Fewer than ten pictures' of Margaret Fleming in family home

STV

Murder accused Edward Cairney and Avril Jones are standing trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Missing: Margaret Fleming has not been seen since 1999.
Missing: Margaret Fleming has not been seen since 1999. Police Handout

A detective told a jury that out of the thousands of photographs seized from the home of murder accused Edward Cairney and Avril Jones, fewer than ten featured missing Margaret Fleming.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, jurors heard that there were no references to Ms Fleming in diaries and calendars found in the house in Inverclyde after January 2000.

Detective inspector Monica Hagerty was giving evidence at the trial of Cairney, 77, and Jones, 58, who deny murdering Ms Fleming at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

A major police investigation was sparked on October 28, 2016, after a benefits claim submitted by Jones on Ms Fleming's behalf raised concerns about her well-being.

Cairney and Jones claim that Ms Fleming is alive and returns to Inverkip from time to time to collect her benefits money.

The court has heard that the last confirmed sighting of Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, was at Jones' brother Richard's home in Inverkip on December 17, 1999.

DI Hagerty, of the Major Investigation Team, told the jury that she was involved in overseeing a meticulous and painstaking search of Seacroft.

She was asked by prosecutor Iain McSporran QC: "Were there any photographs of Margaret Fleming?"

She replied: "Thousands of photographs were seized, but only a small number of Margaret - less than ten."

The jury has already been shown some of the photographs which feature Ms Fleming with other people, but never on her own. Cairney and Jones claim she did not like her photograph being taken.

DI Hagerty told the court that Seacroft was full of old paperwork, calendars and diaries dating back to 1988.

The last reference to Ms Fleming was on January 14, 2000 when it was noted in Jones' diary: "Letter from M in Carlisle."

On January 6 that year, an entry within a calendar claimed that Ms Fleming had left.

Quoting at random from the diary, Mr McSporran said: "On May 12, 2000 there is an entry about having tea on the lawn with mum and dad and on April 10, 2000 it says E cut front grass and fixed beech hedge. It seems very trivial things were being recorded."

DI Hagerty replied: "Yes. It seems to be a record of their daily lives."

The prosecutor then asked: "That daily life didn't include Margaret Fleming?"

The detective replied: "No, not after January 2000."

The jury was then shown a Christmas card address book in which Jones appeared to mark down cards sent and received.

Mr McSporran said: "Margaret Fleming's entry has no address but a tick for having sent and received a card in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and nothing thereafter?"

DI Hagerty replied: "Yes, that's correct."

Cairney and Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Ms Fleming was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.