Judge set to rule on latest round of Rangers' high court fight

The football club and Sports Direct have been embroiled in a battle over merchandise sales.

Ibrox: A judge is scheduled to make a ruling on Thursday. SNS Group

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley and bosses at Rangers Football Club are waiting for a judge's ruling on the latest round of a long-running high court fight over merchandise sales.

Judge Lionel Persey finished overseeing the latest in a series of hearings in London earlier this year.

He is scheduled to publish a ruling on Thursday.

Lawyers representing a company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, say Rangers are in breach of obligations under a deal relating to replica kit.

The football club disputes claims made against them.

Rangers lost a round of the fight in October.

Another judge ruled Rangers had breached the terms of an agreement made with SDI.

Mr Justice Teare concluded bosses at Rangers had made a new agreement with another firm without giving SDI a chance to match that firm's offer.

SDI subsequently made further complaints.

