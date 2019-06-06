Glasgow Subway suspended in rush hour due to broken train

Passengers were brought to a halt shortly after 6.30am on Thursday morning.

Glasgow: The Subway system was suspended. © SPT

Glasgow's Subway system has been suspended during rush hour after a train broke down.

Operators Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) advised passengers that the Inner Circle had been brought to a halt shortly after 6.30am on Thursday.

At 7.49am, the Outer Circle was then suspended.

SPT apologised for the disruption and advised passengers that replacement buses had been organised between Govan and Hillhead, and from Partick to Ibrox.

By 9am, the outer circle was back up and running.

Posting on Twitter, SPT said: "Outer Circle is now running with additional trains.

"Inner Circle still suspended but shuttle Subway service running from Partick to Ibrox.

"Again, apologies for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.