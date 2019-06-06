Body of Scots dad who went missing in Ibiza found in sea

Johny Doherty was last seen leaving a friend's birthday party at a villa while on holiday.

Body find: Johny Doherty.

Missing Scots dad Johny Doherty has been found dead days after vanishing in Ibiza.

The body of the 29-year-old was recovered by police divers on Thursday morning after a local spotted it floating in the sea off cliffs near Cap Martinet.

An autopsy will now take place to try to determine the cause of death.

Investigators said there was nothing at this stage pointing to it being suspicious but it would be up to the forensic experts to determine.

A Civil Guard helicopter and specialist police divers helped in the search for Mr Doherty.

Ten members of Mr Doherty's family also flew out to help.

Mr Doherty, from Rutherglen, disappeared after leaving a friend's birthday party at a villa on Monday near the secluded cliff-top area of Cap Martinet in the municipality of Santa Eulalia.

His bed had not been slept in and he had left behind his phone, bank cards and passport.

Mr Doherty's sister Jordana told yesterday how he vanished without warning and was discovered missing when concerned friends in the UK started ringing people at the villa.

His family reported him missing to authorities in the UK as well as Civil Guard in Ibiza.

A spokesman for a local emergency services response centre confirmed Civil Guard, local police, firefighters and Civil Protection workers were involved in the search.

A Foreign & Commonwealth office spokesperson said: "Our staff are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Ibiza, and are in contact with the local authorities."

