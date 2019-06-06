  • STV
Boy, 14, was in gang who stabbed shopkeeper three times

Andy McLaren

Darren Timothy, Kieran Ruddy and two boys have been jailed for the attack in Cumbernauld.

Police: The victim almost died. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A gang aged as young as 14 stabbed a shopkeeper three times in a violent attack.

Darren Timothy, 19, and Kieran Ruddy, 25, as well as two boys, aged 14 and 16, have been jailed for the attack on Atiq Ur Rehman at his shop in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Mr Rehman was stabbed three times and also suffered a fractured shoulder during the assault last Christmas Eve.

A judge said it was only the skill of a surgeon that saved the victim's life.

Former Clyde footballer Timothy was jailed for six-and-a-half years for the attempted murder.

The 16-year-old was sentenced to five years and eight months following his guilty plea to the same crime.

The 14-year-old was jailed for four years after also admitting to trying to kill Mr Rehman.

Ruddy, meantime, was sentenced to two years and three months. He pleaded guilty to assaulting the shopkeeper by punching and kicking him.

Lord Mulholland said Mr Rehman had been "working hard" to earn a living and serve the local community.

The judge added: "Any right minded person looking at the CCTV of the incident would be appalled and sickened at your actions.

"I said at the last hearing you acted like a pack of animals - I repeat that description today. Your behaviour was feral. 

"He will be permanently scarred both physically and emotionally. You are lucky that he did not die."

The court earlier heard Ruddy and the 16-year-old - both wearing hoods - stormed the shop at 7.50pm on December 24.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "Very quickly after, entering the shop the 16-year-old kicked Mr Rehman on the body and repeatedly struck him with a knife."

Timothy and a 14-year old, who were armed with blades and a baseball bat, then joined in.

They jumped over the counter to steal alcohol and continued assaulting Mr Rehman by hurling bottles at him.

Miss Gray added: "Whilst the 16-year-old restrained the victim, the three others punched and stamped on his body while also kicking and punching him on the head."

The terrified victim tried to defend himself at one point by grabbing a box of bottles.

The attackers initially fled, but returned and pounced on Mr Rehman again before finally leaving.

A passer-by overheard one of the mob later boasting about stabbing Mr Rehman and went to investigate. He looked in the shop, saw what he described as "carnage", and dialled 999.

A customer also helped a stricken Mr Rehman, who was rushed to hospital and only able to leave five days later.

Miss Gray said: "The doctor treating him said if it were not for the medical treatment received, Mr Rehman could have died as a consequence of his injuries."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.