Burnt-out car found after prison officer shot at on doorstep

Scene: Police cordoned off the road. STV

A burnt-out car has been found after a prison officer was shot at as he was leaving for work.

The 38-year-old man, who works at HMP Addiewell in West Lothian, was targeted in the attempted murder on Rannoch Drive in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at 5.30am on Wednesday.

A silver Skoda Fabia, which may have been used as a getaway vehicle, was found on fire on Townsend Street in Port Dundas, Glasgow, at 9pm on Wednesday.

Inspector Stuart Dougan said: "We were made aware last night of a Skoda Fabia that was on fire in Glasgow and we are now carrying out enquiries to establish if this car was involved in the shooting yesterday morning.

"The incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, took place on Rannoch Drive, and this car was found in Townsend Street that evening.

"We are currently checking CCTV between both areas and carrying out enquiries to try to establish if there is a link, however we would appeal for any information regarding either incident to get in touch with us."

A window was left smashed next to the door of the senior officer's house following the shooting.

The prison in West Lothian, which houses 700 inmates, is operated by private company Sodexo.

They include major organised criminals including the Lyons gang hitman Billy Paterson who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Kevin 'Gerbil' Carroll.

The company confirmed an employee had been the victim of a crime and they were supporting him and his family.

They declined to say anything further due to the ongoing police investigation.