  • STV
  • MySTV

Children pulled out schools over 'blue water cancer fear'

STV

Four teachers have developed bladder cancer after water warning at secondary school.

The £44m school campus in North Lanarkshire.
The £44m school campus in North Lanarkshire.

By Russell Findlay

When a new £44m school site opened in Lanarkshire seven years ago it was hailed as the best education campus in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire Council built Buchanan High School, St Ambrose High School and Townhead community centre in Coatbridge despite concerns about contamination on the former industrial waste site.

Tonight, the community centre will host what is expected to be a highly charged public meeting after a series of public health concerns emerged.

Four Buchanan High teachers have developed bladder cancer - with three of them working in the same corridor.

A number of pupils have also complained of becoming unwell, prompting their parents to keep them away from school. And some were earlier warned not to drink the water after it turned blue.

STV News has found that four St Ambrose pupils have formally withdrawn from the school with two from Buchanan.

Parents, pupils, teachers, residents and politicians are now demanding answers, which they believe can only be achieved with an independent public inquiry.

Former SNP health secretary Alex Neil told STV News that the school should shut down to allow a "totally independent, credible and urgent judicial inquiry".

He said: "My own view is that the school actually should be vacated until we get to the root cause of this because there are too many unanswered questions.

'I know of four other parents who have withdrawn their children but I've heard there are around 20 others who are thinking about it'
Lynn Stewart

"Many parents are thinking of taking their children out because they're rightly worried and I think they've got the right and justification to be worried.

"I think the council isn't really treating this with the seriousness that it requires. Now there's so little confidence left in the council's handling of this that an independent judicial inquiry is absolutely essential."

Parents who refuse to send their children back to the campus say they are not prepared to gamble with their health.

Lynn Stewart, mother of an S3 pupil at St Ambrose, will not send her to the school and has already found an alternative.

She said: "I've also got a son who has now left school but they will both be going to the GP for tests.

"I know of four other parents who have withdrawn their children but I've heard there are around 20 others who are thinking about it."

"These schools should never have been built there. This is not just about the blue water but about the quality of the air and the earth."

Tracy Richardson will not allow her son to return to S1 at St Ambrose after he complained of severe headaches.

She said: "At first I thought that I would take him out and that would be that but I could not live with myself if other children became ill and I had done nothing.

"That's why tonight's public meeting is so important. Parents need to be aware so that they can make their own choices.

Alex Neil: Calls for inquiry.
Alex Neil: Calls for inquiry. © STV

"It cannot be coincidence that four teachers would suffer the same form of cancer. The school should be closed until the full situation is known."

The campus was built on the former industrial waste landfill site which contains cadmium, nickel, zinc and lead. It also contains high levels of methane from household waste.

The council's decision to build was agreed by the Scottish Government in 2010 and it opened two years later.

St Ambrose High is North Lanarkshire's music comprehensive while Buchanan High teaches pupils with additional support needs.

John Wilson, a former MSP, campaigned against the development and believes the site was selected purely because of its low cost.

He told STV News: "I am deeply saddened to hear that teachers and pupils may be suffering from the effects of contamination emanating from the former industrial landfill site in Coatbridge.

"Despite raising concerns in 2008 about the suitability of building a school on a site affected by industrial and landfill waste, council officials and elected members took the decision to proceed with the building on a toxic site."

North Lanarkshire Council has been contacted for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.