Search for missing man who vanished from hospital six days ago

Bryan Glencross left the hospital before receiving treatment for injuries on Friday morning.

Bryan Glencross: A search has been launched.

A search is being carried out to find a man who went missing from a hospital almost a week ago.

Bryan Glencross was last seen leaving the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at 3.30am on Friday.

The 40-year-old, from the city's Kingsway Court, had been taken to hospital after a fall but left before receiving treatment.

His family are becoming increasingly worried as they have not heard from him for almost a week.

Sergeant Emma Gilchrist said: "It's really unusual for Bryan not be in regular contact with his family and friends and despite extensive enquiries and numerous searches we have still to establish where he has been since the early hours of Friday."