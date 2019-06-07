  • STV
  • MySTV

Wind farm hailed as a 'national success story' ten years on

STV

The windfarm began generating electricity in 2008 and was connected to the National Grid in 2009.

Windfarm: Hailed as a 'success'.
Windfarm: Hailed as a 'success'.

A wind farm based on the outskirts of Glasgow has been hailed as a "national success story" - a decade on from its official opening.

Whitelee wind farm, the largest onshore wind project in the UK, had been set up to significantly boost the number of homes in Scotland powered by renewable energy.

It began generating electricity in January 2008 and was officially connected to the National Grid a year later, in May 2009.

On Friday, a report was published into the economic, environmental and social benefits of the wind farm.

The report notes that the wind farm has generated enough clean, green energy to provide almost 90% of total annual household electricity consumed by Scottish households and businesses.

It also highlighted that the wind farm is expected to provide a boost to the UK economy of more than 1bn, with over £790m in Scotland.

The wind farm is also found to have supported more than 4,000 jobs during its peak years of construction while sustaining around 600 jobs each year through its operation and maintenance.

Enough C02 is also saved by the wind farm, the report notes, that it is the equivalent of offsetting two days worth of domestic flights to and from Gatwick Airport.

The Scottish Government has declared a climate emergency and has set out targets for the country to be net zero by 2045.

It is set five years ahead of the UK Government's target of net zero by 2050.

Lindsay McQuade, of Scottish Power Renewables (which owns and operates the wind farm along with almost 40 others around the UK), said efforts to achieve Scotland's environmental targets can be achieved through working with industry and are underpinned through legislation.

"We know that renewable energy generation needs to quadruple if we are to deliver on net zero," said Ms McQuade

"We also know that onshore wind is the cheapest form of green energy and therefore should be part of Scotland, and the UK's, low carbon, cost-effective electricity system.

"If we are to meet the target of net zero by 2050, our ambition has to be backed by political will and underpinned by legislation.

"Since the passing of the Climate Change Act in 2008, a number of progressive policy measures have been put in place that has enabled Scotland to become coal-free.

"Working with industry and government, the same approach is now needed to ensure we can continue to invest in much-needed renewable generation and thereby achieve this objective, and support action to tackle the climate emergency facing us."

Ms McQuade added: "Whitelee is a great example of what effective policy can deliver. It's a national success story.

"Every year it produces the equivalent clean energy to power each and every electric vehicle currently in the UK, preventing over five million tonnes of carbon emissions had this energy come from fossil fuels.

"The decarbonisation of our economy, transport and heating systems can all be achieved through existing technology, but that has to include onshore wind if we are to decarbonise by 2050."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.