Bomb squad called to park after suspicious item found
Police have descended on Alexandra Park in Glasgow following reports of a suspicious item.
A bomb disposal team have been called out to a park in Glasgow.
At around 8.10am, police were made aware of a suspicious item in Alexandra Park in the east end of the city.
Police said a corden has been put in place around an area of the park.
The explosive ordnance disposal team are currently in attendance at the scene.
More to follow...
