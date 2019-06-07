Bomb squad called to park after suspicious item found

Police have descended on Alexandra Park in Glasgow following reports of a suspicious item.

Suspicious: The bomb squad have been called. (file pic)

A bomb disposal team have been called out to a park in Glasgow.

At around 8.10am, police were made aware of a suspicious item in Alexandra Park in the east end of the city.

Police said a corden has been put in place around an area of the park.

The explosive ordnance disposal team are currently in attendance at the scene.

More to follow...

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.