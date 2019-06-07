Sex attacker left one-year-old girl needing surgery

Alan Kusz's victim suffered the 'most severe' injuries a paediatrician had ever seen.

Alan Kusz will be sentenced next month.

A sex attacker left a one-year-old girl suffering from the "most severe" injuries a paediatrician had ever seen.

Alan Kusz then blamed the child's mum for the assault, which took place in North Ayrshire last April.

Jurors were told the incident was "as bad you can get" before they convicted the 43-year-old of sexually assaulting the child to her permanent impairment.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how the "world came crashing down" for the child's mum after her daughter was left needing surgery.

Kusz, who denied the charge, was later held by police and DNA helped link him to the attack.

He claimed in defence that he'd been out walking his dog and found the girl "screaming" when he entered the house.

Prosecutor Lisa Gillespie told jurors: "The suggestion seems to be that on the Sunday night, the child mum's injured and then callously left her to her fate. That is the logic to what Alan Kusz is saying."

The court heard the child had recovered from surgery but it was "difficult" to definitely say what her future holds.

Lord Armstrong remanded Kusz in custody and deferred sentencing for reports.