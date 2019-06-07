  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow Airport workers to strike four times in two weeks

Jenness Mitchell

Unite members will now strike for a fourth day on June 21 over a pay and pension dispute.

Strike: Another day of industrial action will take place on June 21.
Strike: Another day of industrial action will take place on June 21. Pixabay

Workers at Glasgow Airport will go on strike four times in the space of two weeks.

Members of Unite the union previously voted to take industrial action over a pay and pension dispute.

Following their strike on Friday, which saw passengers face delays getting through security, the union announced a further day of action.

In addition to the already announced 12-hour strike between 4am and 4pm on June 10 and four-hour protest between 4am and 8am on June 14, Glasgow staff will also take part in a six-hour stoppage on Friday, June 21 between 8.30am and 2.30pm.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1438319-glasgow-and-aberdeen-airports-hit-by-strike-action/ | default

Workers at Aberdeen Airport, who also took action on Friday, will again strike between 4am and 4pm on Monday.

Unite has blamed the industrial action "escalation" on AGS Airports Ltd - which owns both hubs.

The union claims that AGS has withdrawn from negotiations over its proposal to close its pension scheme to existing members.

Unite state that the decision has "broken an existing ACAS agreement made in 2016".

Those involved in the strike action include security staff, fire and airfield support staff.

On Friday afternoon, Unite claimed that the strike had "severely disrupted" operations at Glasgow Airport.

Strike: Workers outside Aberdeen Airport on Friday.
Strike: Workers outside Aberdeen Airport on Friday. STV

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "The industrial action has severely disrupted Glasgow Airport's operations, despite the underhand tactics by management which included substituting fire safety officers with other staff on site who were questionably trained for the job.

"It's a shame that passengers' travel has been disrupted but this is 100% the fault of Glasgow Airport management."

"For the avoidance of doubt, Unite has repeatedly requested meetings with management and can categorically prove that we wanted to meet any time this week to try and find a resolution to this dispute.

"But, our overtures have been completely ignored which is why we have added further dates for industrial action. If we continue to be ignored then we will have no option but to escalate this dispute."

On Friday morning, Glasgow Airport apologised for the delays at security.

The airport tweeted: "We apologise to our customers for the delay at security this morning.

"Following the commencement of industrial action and transition to our contingency in security, we have experienced longer than normal queues."

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "We encountered longer than normal security times for a short period during our peak departure time this morning and would apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.

"It is important to highlight that the airport is fully operational and our contingencies are in place.

"We are working hard to ensure we keep any disruption to an absolute minimum during this period of industrial action and our passengers remain our primary focus."

Aberdeen Airport said there were no delays or cancellations due to the strike.

Managing director Steve Szalay said: "This is not a situation that we want to be in but it's been business as usual here.

"We'll have 10,000 people travelling today and they've been coming in and out without disruption.

"These range from folk who've saved all year to go on holiday to people who have been working offshore and are getting home to see their families."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.