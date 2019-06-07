Police hunt to find car seen speeding away from shooting

A gun was fired at two houses in Drumchapel, Glasgow, smashes the windows of the homes.

Police: The windows of the homes were smashed. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Police are hunting a car which was seen speeding away after a gun was fired at two houses.

The shooting happened on Drummore Road in Drumchapel, Glasgow, at 11pm on Friday, May 31.

Windows at both homes were smashed from the shots which were fired.

Police want to find the occupants of a white VW Golf with tinted windows after the car was seen speeding off from the scene following the shooting.

Inspector John Morrison said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this car to contact us. No-one was injured in the incident, however it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

"I am urging anyone who may have seen this car, in particular motorists, with dash cam footage, to check their footage as it may have captured vital information. If you have any images or information, please do get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.